One person stabbed outside Tulsa restaurant, another in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody in connection to a stabbing outside a restaurant near downtown Tulsa on Tuesday.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says they were flagged down outside Bramble Breakfast and Bar located near 6th and Peoria around 11 a.m.

Two men were fighting outside the restaurant which escalated to one of the men stabbing the other. Bystanders saw the fight and were able to alert deputies who quickly stopped it.

The suspect was taken into custody and is still being questioned about the situation.

