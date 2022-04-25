Oklahoma terminates contract with Swadley's due to 'suspected fraudulent activity'

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department announced Monday the state is canceling its lease concession agreement with Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen.

A statement from the tourism department accused Swadley's of "suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices."

The Frontier reported the company inflated prices for some equipment and charged the state thousands of dollars in unapproved fees while under the lease agreement.

"In early fall 2021, the department initiated an internal investigation after reports of financial irregularities were brought to our attention," the tourism department said in a statement on Friday. "Financial payments for construction costs were immediately halted in September, while management fees were suspended in December. After extensive review, it has become clear the continuation of the agreement with Foggy Bottom Kitchen is not in the best interest of Oklahoma taxpayers."

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell expressed support for the department's decision in a tweet following the announcement:

I agree with the Department of Tourism’s decision to end the contract. I fully support the continued audits of this contract and decision-making processes that proceeded it. Taxpayers deserve transparency, and I join them in demanding it. https://t.co/pFReEeUiDO — Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell (@LtGovPinnell) April 25, 2022

The state plans to continue to investigate the extent of the "unlawful behavior" of Swadley's and is working on a plan to replace the restaurants with new food options at state parks.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --