Baker Mayfield applies for job at Tarahumaras in Norman

TULSA, Okla. — Baker Mayfield is looking for a new destination after losing his starting job with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield returned to Norman this week ahead of his appearance at the Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game on Saturday and made a point to put the word out about his availability.

He submitted an application to Norman staple, Mexican restaurant Tarahumaras on Friday.

OU will honor Mayfield at Saturday's game with a statue for his Heisman season.

