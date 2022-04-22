Watch
Sports

Actions

Baker Mayfield applies for job at Tarahumaras in Norman

Bengals Browns Football
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Bengals Browns Football
Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 15:27:00-04

TULSA, Okla. — Baker Mayfield is looking for a new destination after losing his starting job with the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield returned to Norman this week ahead of his appearance at the Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game on Saturday and made a point to put the word out about his availability.

He submitted an application to Norman staple, Mexican restaurant Tarahumaras on Friday.

OU will honor Mayfield at Saturday's game with a statue for his Heisman season.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7