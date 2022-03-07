Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game, Baker Mayfield statue details announced

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announced details Monday for the football team's 2022 Spring Game and dedication of former quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy statue.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

It will give fans their first live look at the team under new head coach Brent Venables.

"The love and support from Sooner Nation since my family stepped off the plane in Norman has been absolutely phenomenal," said Venables. "We were quickly reminded about how incredibly passionate our fan base is, and we truly appreciate that unbridled enthusiasm – it's one of the many things that makes OU Football so special."

Immediately after the game, there will be a public dedication of Mayfield's statue honoring his electric 2017 season in Norman.

He earned the Heisman with 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the Sooners to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance.

Tony Gutierrez/AP FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, center, holds his Most Outstanding Player trophy as he celebrates with the team after their 41-17 win in the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, in Arlington, Texas. This season, Mayfield has passed for 4,340 yards with 41 touchdown passes and just five interceptions, and he has rushed for 310 yards and five more scores. He will be the first quarterback to finish in the top four of the Heisman Trophy balloting three times, and he’s favored to claim the award on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"I'm a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU," Mayfield said. "It's humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can't wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football."

