LIVE BLOG: Motion for mistrial filed for Tulsa cop shooter David Ware

TULSA, Okla. — The sentencing phase of the trial for David Ware began Monday morning.

Jurors returned after convicting Ware on Friday night in the shooting of two Tulsa police officers. The shooting left Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson dead and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan injured.

The jury found Ware guilty on all counts:

Murder in the 1st Degree

Shooting with intent to kill

Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction

Possession of a drug with intent to distribute

Obstructing an officer

Jurors will now hear more testimony as they're left to determine Ware's sentence: life in prison with a chance for parole, life in prison with no chance for parole, or the death penalty.

Monday, April 25

10:16 a.m.

Ware's co-counsel Robert Gifford filed for two motions ahead of the start of the sentencing.

Gifford filed a motion for a mistrial on two grounds: One of the reasons is sealed, but the other alleges during deliberations that the jury was shown a part of the body camera video that shows the moments after the shooting that include Johnson's attempts to speak. The motion claims it was not admitted during the trial and shouldn't have been provided.

9:30 a.m.

Judge Bill LaFortune says there will be a delay to the morning's proceedings. Court is expected to resume later this morning.

