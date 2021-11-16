Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Death Penalty in Oklahoma
Local News
EXPLAINER: Death Penalty in Oklahoma
Caitlin Huggins
4:16 PM, Nov 16, 2021
Local News
Kim Kardashian West calls attention to Julius Jones case before execution
Ryan Love
3:47 PM, Nov 16, 2021
Local News
Julius Jones execution looming as governor holds off on clemency decision
Ryan Love
11:21 AM, Nov 16, 2021
Local News
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for Julius Jones
Emily Farris
10:01 AM, Nov 01, 2021
Local News
John Grant convulsed, vomited during Oklahoma's first execution since 2015
Sharon Phillips
2:34 PM, Oct 27, 2021
Local News
SEE: Clemency petition filed for Julius Jones ahead of hearing, execution date
Ryan Love
12:55 PM, Oct 15, 2021
Local News
Gov. Stitt to wait until clemency hearing for Julius Jones decision
Ryan Love
6:17 PM, Sep 28, 2021
Local News
Execution dates set for Julius Jones, other Oklahoma death row inmates
Ryan Love
12:50 PM, Sep 20, 2021
Local News
Julius Jones: Parole board recommends commutation for inmate's death sentence
Ryan Love
10:28 AM, Sep 13, 2021
