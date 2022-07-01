Execution dates set for six Oklahoma death row inmates

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates for six death row inmates on Friday.

A judge ruled in June that the state could continue lethal injections after a lawsuit by inmates challenged the execution method.

Aug. 25

The state will resume executions starting with James Coddington on Aug. 25. Coddington is sentenced to die for the 1997 hammer killing in Choctaw of co-worker Albert Hale, who prosecutors said had refused to lend Coddington $50 to buy drugs.

AP This Feb. 5, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows James Coddington. In late December 2021, a federal judge granted a temporary stay of execution for Coddington, death row inmate in Oklahoma who was scheduled to receive a lethal injection in March. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

Sept. 22

The state is scheduled to execute Richard Glossip on Sept. 22. Glossip is sentenced to die for ordering the beating death of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997. Another man, Justin Sneed, admitted to robbing and beating Van Treese with a baseball bat, but said he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000.

An Oklahoma lawmaker recently called Glossip's conviction into question citing a report by a Houston law firm that he says proves his innocence.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip. Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle a Republican, who is a self-described death-penalty supporter said on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that a report by a Houston law firm into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip proves Glossip's innocence. McDugle says he believes in the death penalty, but will fight to abolish it in Oklahoma if Glossip is put to death.

Oct. 20

Death row inmate Benjamin Cole is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 20. Cole is sentenced to death in the 2002 of killing his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County.

Nov. 17 - Richard Fairchild

Dec. 15 - John Hanson

Jan. 12, 2023 - Scott Eizember

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --