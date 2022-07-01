Execution dates set for six Oklahoma death row inmates

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates for six death row inmates on Friday.
A judge ruled in June that the state could continue lethal injections after a lawsuit by inmates challenged the execution method.
Aug. 25
The state will resume executions starting with James Coddington on Aug. 25. Coddington is sentenced to die for the 1997 hammer killing in Choctaw of co-worker Albert Hale, who prosecutors said had refused to lend Coddington $50 to buy drugs.
Sept. 22
The state is scheduled to execute Richard Glossip on Sept. 22. Glossip is sentenced to die for ordering the beating death of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997. Another man, Justin Sneed, admitted to robbing and beating Van Treese with a baseball bat, but said he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000.
An Oklahoma lawmaker recently called Glossip's conviction into question citing a report by a Houston law firm that he says proves his innocence.
Oct. 20
Death row inmate Benjamin Cole is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 20. Cole is sentenced to death in the 2002 of killing his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County.
Nov. 17 - Richard Fairchild
Dec. 15 - John Hanson
Jan. 12, 2023 - Scott Eizember
