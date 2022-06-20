4th of July: Firework permits, 2022 shows for people to enjoy

GREEN COUNTRY — 4th of July is coming up soon and people are beginning to see firework stands pop up all over the place.
Here is a list of some places across Green Country that require you to get a permit to set off fireworks on your own:
Some cities do not offer permits due to prohibiting fireworks within city limits. These cities include Tulsa, Muskogee, Owasso, and more. Check your local government ordinances to see if you need a permit for fireworks.
Firework shows are also a staple for the 4th of July. Many shows will happen across Northeast Oklahoma. Here's a list:
- Bartlesville Freedomfest at Sooner Park, July 4
- Block Party at New Orleans Square in Broken Arrow, July 1
- Bixby Freedom Celebration at Bentley Sports Complex, July 1
- Claremore Fireworks Spectacular at Claremore Lake, July 2
- Coweta Patriotic Festival at Coweta Football field, June 25
- Duck Creek Fireworks at Grand Lake in Ketchum, July 4
- Fire on the Water at CrossTimbers Marina, July 4
- Fireworks at the Lake in Pawnee Lake area, July 4
- Fireworks at the Park in Sand Springs, July 3
- Folds of Honor FreedomFest in Tulsa, July 4
- Grand Lake Fireworks in Disney, July 3
- Haskell Lakefest at Haskell Lake, July 2
- Lake Tenkiller Association Fireworks, July 4
- Red, White, and BOOM in Owasso, July 4
- Sequoyah State Park Firework Show, July 2
We'll continue to update this as we learn more information.
