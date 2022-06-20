4th of July: Firework permits, 2022 shows for people to enjoy

GREEN COUNTRY — 4th of July is coming up soon and people are beginning to see firework stands pop up all over the place.

Here is a list of some places across Green Country that require you to get a permit to set off fireworks on your own:

Some cities do not offer permits due to prohibiting fireworks within city limits. These cities include Tulsa, Muskogee, Owasso, and more. Check your local government ordinances to see if you need a permit for fireworks.

Firework shows are also a staple for the 4th of July. Many shows will happen across Northeast Oklahoma. Here's a list:

We'll continue to update this as we learn more information.

