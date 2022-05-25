Election 2022: State leaders making their bid for Oklahoma governor

TULSA, Okla. — Voters will head to the polls for the primary elections in Oklahoma on June 28, including the who will be vying to be the state's next governor.

Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt is set to face multiple candidates in the Republican primary. Several Democrat candidates announced they are running in hopes of replacing Stitt.

Those running for Governor are:

Current Gov. Kevin Stitt

Stitt is seeking to be re-elected as the state's 28th governor. He's served in the position since 2019.

Stitt grew up in Norman and graduated from Oklahoma State University. He is the founder and former chairman and CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Kevin Stitt, candidate for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma Governor, speaks in Guthrie, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Joel Kintsel

Kintsel is the current director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. He is one of several Republican hopefuls running against Stitt.

He is a veteran after serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for 9 years. He recently got appointed Lt. Colonel for the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Kintsel is from Oilton, Okla. He holds a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Joel Kintsel, the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, announces his candidacy for governor of Oklahoma, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Kintsel is a lieutenant colonel in the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

Joy Hofmeister

Hofmeister shocked many when she announced she switched party lines and is running as a Democrat for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

She is the current State Superintendent of Public Instruction, serving her position since 2015. She's been vocal about Stitt and his actions over various topics, some including education and healthcare.

Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma's State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister speaks in Oklahoma City. The head of Oklahoma public schools will switch parties and run as a Democrat to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt for governor next year. Hofmeister made the announcement Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Other candidates who filed to run:



