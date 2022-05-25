Election 2022: State leaders making their bid for Oklahoma governor

TULSA, Okla. — Voters will head to the polls for the primary elections in Oklahoma on June 28, including the who will be vying to be the state's next governor.
Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt is set to face multiple candidates in the Republican primary. Several Democrat candidates announced they are running in hopes of replacing Stitt.
Those running for Governor are:
Stitt is seeking to be re-elected as the state's 28th governor. He's served in the position since 2019.
Stitt grew up in Norman and graduated from Oklahoma State University. He is the founder and former chairman and CEO of Gateway Mortgage Group.
Kintsel is the current director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. He is one of several Republican hopefuls running against Stitt.
He is a veteran after serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for 9 years. He recently got appointed Lt. Colonel for the Oklahoma Air National Guard.
Kintsel is from Oilton, Okla. He holds a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma.
Hofmeister shocked many when she announced she switched party lines and is running as a Democrat for the upcoming gubernatorial election.
She is the current State Superintendent of Public Instruction, serving her position since 2015. She's been vocal about Stitt and his actions over various topics, some including education and healthcare.
Other candidates who filed to run:
