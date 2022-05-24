Election 2022: Republicans jockey for retiring Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat

TULSA, Okla. — The primary vote for several key races in Oklahoma is scheduled for June 28, including the Republican primary to decide a candidate to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK).

Inhofe, 87, announced his retirement in February, opting to continue serving through the end of the year. He'd served in the Senate since 1994 and has served in elected office since the 1960s.

Several Republican candidates put their names in the running to replace Inhofe in the special election:

Nathan Dahm

Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) is running for Inhofe's seat after serving in the Oklahoma State Senate since 2012. Dahm is a Broken Arrow native who spent several years living in Romania, including missionary work.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, speaks during a news conference to discuss abortion laws and a leaked draft opinion that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, at the State Capitol, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Luke Holland

Inhofe's retirement announcement came hand-in-hand with his endorsement of Luke Holland to replace him. Holland had been serving as Inhofe's chief of staff.

Holland is a Bartlesville native and University of Arkansas graduate.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Luke Holland speaks during a candidate's forum for U.S. Senate Republican candidates Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Markwayne Mullin

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK District 2) is looking to jump to the Senate for the next phase of his career at the Capitol. Mullin has served as District 2's U.S. representative since 2013.

He took over his father's plumbing business which he still owns in Oklahoma. His House seat term runs out after this election, leaving his seat up for grabs this year too.

Al Drago/AP FILE. - Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Mullin said in a video message Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, he'll run for the U.S. Senate seat that is coming open after U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's surprise announcement last week that he's retiring before his term's up. (Al Drago/Pool via AP, File)

Scott Pruitt

Scott Pruitt is reentering the Oklahoma political sphere after a scandal-riddled stint as head of the Environmental Protection Agency under then-President Donald Trump.

Pruitt served as Oklahoma Attorney General from 2011 to 2017. He's a Kentucky native who attended law school at the University of Tulsa and served in the Oklahoma State Senate before becoming the Attorney General.

Sue Ogrocki/AP Scott Pruitt speaks during a candidate's forum for U.S. Senate Republican candidates Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

T.W. Shannon

T.W. Shannon is getting another shot at running for one of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats after losing to James Lankford in the 2014 Republican Primary. Shannon had served in the Oklahoma State House from 2006 to 2014 where he eventually became the first African-American Speaker of the House in the state.

Shannon is an Oklahoma native who went to law school at Oklahoma City University.

Carolyn Kaster/AP T.W. Shannon walks from President-elect Donald Trump after meeting at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Other candidates who filed to run:

Kendra Horn is running unopposed as the Democratic challenge to whoever wins the Republican Primary.

