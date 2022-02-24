Watch
Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe to announce resignation, report says

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) is expected to announce his resignation on Monday, according to a New York Times report Thursday.

The report says Inhofe would remain in his seat through the end of the congressional session.

Inhofe, 87, already announced after his reelection in 2020 that this would be his last term.

He's been in office since 1994.

If Inhofe resigns on or before March 1, a special election for the vacancy would be a part of the November ballot.

