WHAT TO EXPECT: Winter Storm Warning issued, school closings

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News Severe Weather team is tracking conditions as temperatures drop and a band of sleet and ice moves into Green Country.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Tulsa and nearby counties on Tuesday, that warning expires Thursday evening.

Sleet and freezing rain

Tulsa County officials also said crews are prepared for weather on Wednesday. Districts are pre-treating roads and bridges and crews will work 12 hour shifts as needed.

“The Board of County Commissioners will continuously monitor the storm’s path and potential impacts,” said Commissioner Chair Karen Keith. “We will take in all information — and take it seriously — to make the best decisions regarding early releases, delays or closures. Our utmost concern is our employee and citizen safety.”

Schools across the area are already making the decision to cancel classes or move to distance learning ahead of the winter weather. Track closings on 2 News Oklahoma

The City of Tulsa is asking drivers to give plenty of room between their vehicles and the city’s truck-mounted salt spreaders and other heavy equipment.

Most City facilities are planning to remain open on Wednesday, but adjustments could be made as the weather event unfolds.

City Hall is scheduled to remain open Wednesday, with most services to remain normal except for the Permit Center, which will be closed for in-person business Wednesday. Permit Center staff will continue to take calls during business hours. Inspections will not occur Wednesday and will resume when weather conditions improve. To reach the Permit Center, call (918) 596-9456 or visit them online at www.cityoftulsa.org/Permitting.

Refuse and recycling is scheduled to be picked up Wednesday and haulers will make every attempt to run their routes. If it becomes unsafe, collections will resume when conditions permit. It's asked Tulsa customers be patient and crews will run their routes when it is safe to do so.

In addition, intergovernmental services, (illegal dumping, dead animal pickup, etc.) will be delayed until after the crews are released from winter weather response.



2 News will keep updating the forecast and sharing information to keep you and your family safe and prepared for winter weather.