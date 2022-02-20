Warm, Breezy, And Dry Today

TULSA, Okla. — Today expect warm, breezy, and dry conditions with mostly sunny skies. South winds gusting up to 40 mph. Highs in the upper 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun on Monday and windy again with gusts 30-40 mph. Highs on Monday in the mid 70s. We start to see more moisture in our area Monday evening with the chance to see a few scattered storms, mainly towards the south.

A front will move through overnight switching the winds from the north with temperatures Tuesday dropping into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

More moisture moves up from Texas on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the upper 20s. There will be an area of the upper atmosphere that will have a warmer layer above 32°. This will spell out sleet and/or freezing rain on the surface. This could be a dangerous multi-day ice storm if our model solutions verify. Keep checking back for our latest forecasts.

