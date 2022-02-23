Remains of Sand Springs man found after decade-long search

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Investigators identified the remains of a Sand Springs man Wednesday who hadn't been seen in about a decade.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office sent investigators out to a remote area near Oakcliff Drive in the northern part of the county after a man hiking found the remains around 11 a.m. on Feb. 15.

A medical examiner determined the remains belonged to 35-year-old Jarral Ray Osburn.

Osburn hadn't been seen since Aug. 28, 2012 in Owasso. The following day deputies found his car near North Cincinnati Ave. and East 66th Street North.

The cause of his death is still under investigation.

"TCSO detectives are relieved to finally be able to return Jarral to his family," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We remain committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding his death."

Anyone with information on what may have happened to him is asked to call at 918-596-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

