Jenks Boomfest 2022: How to watch fireworks show, live stream

JENKS, Okla. — One of Green Country's signature Independence Day celebrations is gearing up for its July 4 fireworks show.

The City of Jenks is once again putting on Boomfest in 2022 along the Arkansas River. The Jenks Riverwalk will offer a full day of activities starting at 12 p.m. including live music and food before the fireworks show starts at about 9:30 p.m.

2 News Oklahoma will be on-site at the city's riverfront attractions and provide a live stream of the fireworks show.

The Oklahoma Aquarium will have a front-row view to watch the presentation and food trucks and beverage options will also be available. Aquarium members will get free admission and non-members will pay general admission rates. Paid parking will be available to the public at the aquarium for $10. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

