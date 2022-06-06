Election 2022: Two-man primary in Oklahoma Attorney General race

TULSA, Okla. — The Republican primary race for Oklahoma's Attorney General features only two candidates.

Sitting Attorney General John O'Connor faces Gentner Drummond on June 28 for the right to face Libertarian candidate Lynda Steele in November's general election.

Gentner Drummond

Gentner Drummond, 58, is taking his second swing at the Attorney General position. Drummond narrowly lost to Mike Hunter in a Republican primary runoff in 2018.

Drummond is an Oklahoma native, Air Force veteran, rancher and practicing attorney.

John O'Connor

Attorney General John O'Connor, 67, is trying to keep his seat given to him by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt after the abrupt resignation of Mike Hunter in 2021. Stitt appointed O'Connor despite the American Bar Association rating him as “not qualified” to serve as a federal judge.

O'Connor, a Tulsa native, has 40 years of experience in practicing law, working out of a Tulsa-based private practice before taking office. He's worked hand-in-hand on Stitt's challenges to federal regulations including COVID-19 vaccination rules and the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling fallout.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --