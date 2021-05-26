Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Mike Hunter announces he will be stepping down as Oklahoma's attorney general effective on June 1.

Attorney General Hunter provided this statement about his resignation,

It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general.



Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents, and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.



I thank those who entrusted me to fulfill this role and I am very sorry that I will no longer be here. I also extend a very heartfelt appreciation for those employees who chose public service and to work for the office. The employees in the Attorney General’s Office are dedicated, driven, and go to bed every night and wake up every morning with the safety of Oklahomans as their magnetic north. I truly appreciate everything they do.”

The attorney general’s resignation letter will be available at a later date.

