President Biden visiting Tulsa for Race Massacre centennial

TULSA, Okla. — President Joe Biden is coming to Tulsa to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, credible sources tell 2 News.

May 31 and June 1, 2021, mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre in the Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street.. Biden is joining thusands of people coming to Tulsa for the centennial.

The "Remember & Rise" at ONEOK Field on Memorial Day, May 31 features keynote speeches from national civic leaders, as well as musical performances from additional artists, and more.

Hit music artist John Legend is headlining and political activist Stacey Abrams is the featured keynote speaker. Tickets for the event 'sold' out in under 30 minutes.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is planning a full schedule of community-led events from May 28 to May 30. The events take place in the Greenwood District.

Members of a congressional subcommittee recently held a hearing discussing testimonies from several 1921 Tulsa race massacre survivors as the centennial of the event approaches.

One of the survivors who testified is 107-year-old Viola "Mother" Fletcher, the oldest known living massacre survivor today, and is one of several survivors that will host the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.

