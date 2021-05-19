Tulsa Race Massacre survivors testify before Congressional Subcommittee

TULSA, Okla. — Members of a Congressional Subcommittee held a hearing on Wednesday discussing testimonies from several 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors as the centennial of the event approaches.

The purpose of the hearing is to discuss and explore possible pathways of compensation for the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and their families.

One of the survivors testifying is 107-year-old Viola "Mother" Fletcher, who is the oldest known living massacre survivor today. Fletcher is one of several 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors that will host the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival later this month.

Fletcher and the others are expected to discuss the lawsuit filed by the survivors and their families that demand compensation due to being impacted by the massacre and the ongoing trauma the tragedy caused.

This is the second Congressional hearing held by the subcommittee. There was an original hearing that was held in 2007, but the Supreme Court said the case was past the statute of limitations, so it never made it out of the subcommittee hearings.

Now with the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre approaches, the survivors are being heard once again today.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

