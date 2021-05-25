Puppies valued at +$25,000 stolen from Petland Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Petland Tulsa is four puppies short after a theft Friday morning.

Store security cameras show two people breaking in at approximately 6:30 a.m. and leaving with two English Bulldogs and two French Bulldogs.Thieves are known to target French Bulldogs especially. That breed is targeted across the country.

Petland's front door was shattered. The store is at East 71st Street and South Garnett Road. The individuals arrived and left in a white Dodge Charger with no license plates.

Each puppy weighs between 6-14 pounds and is 10-12 weeks old. Two of the puppies have 'rare' colors, including a black, white, and tan English Bulldog, and a chocolate merle French Bulldog. The total retail value of the puppies is over $25,000.

Ryan Hamel, the director of Petland Tulsa operations, hopes the community helps him find the puppies and thieves.

"In situations like these, the public can be very helpful in recovering stolen puppies – as they are stolen not to be pets, but to be sold to other people as a high-demand breed," Hamel said.

Informants can call 918-596-9180 or email burglary@cityoftulsa.org.

