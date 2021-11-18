Tulsa students plan walkout Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa students planned a walkout Thursday a few hours ahead of the scheduled execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones.
Booker T. Washington High School students are expected to walk out at 1 p.m.
Jones had been scheduled to be killed in McAlester at 4 p.m. before Gov. Kevin Stitt chose to commute his sentence to life in prison without parole.
MORE >>> EXECUTION STOPPED: Julius Jones death sentence commuted, will serve life in prison
Booker T. students are expected to walk out onto the school's football field.
Owasso Public Schools told 2 News Oklahoma that a student-led walkout was scheduled for 1 p.m.
Students at Oklahoma City-area schools walked out Wednesday in support of Jones.
Trending Stories:
- Police increase security in OKC ahead of Julius Jones decision
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Saint Francis Health System working to comply with federal vaccine mandates
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Family remembers 22-year-old Tulsa woman killed in car
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter