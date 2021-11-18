Tulsa students plan walkout Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa students planned a walkout Thursday a few hours ahead of the scheduled execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones.

Booker T. Washington High School students are expected to walk out at 1 p.m.

Jones had been scheduled to be killed in McAlester at 4 p.m. before Gov. Kevin Stitt chose to commute his sentence to life in prison without parole.

Booker T. students are expected to walk out onto the school's football field.

Owasso Public Schools told 2 News Oklahoma that a student-led walkout was scheduled for 1 p.m.

Students at Oklahoma City-area schools walked out Wednesday in support of Jones.

