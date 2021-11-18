Preparations underway in McAlester hours before Julius Jones' scheduled execution

MCALESTER, Okla. — As the clock counts down without a decision from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, there are preparations underway for the scheduled execution of Julius Jones at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Police have already set up areas with caution tape and people have already begun to show up hours before the execution is set to take place.

Stitt has not made a decision on whether to follow a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for clemency. On Nov. 1, the Board voted three to one to recommend commutating Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

If there is no word or if Stitt does not accept the recommendation, officials will follow through with the procedure of lethal injection. Jones had his final meal and was able to speak with his family potentially for the last time.

This is coming after weeks of discussion and questions after John Marion Grant's execution. 2 News senior reporter Sharon Phillips was there and described the execution as "violent" due to Grant convulsing and vomiting before his death. Grant was the first person to be executed in Oklahoma since 2015.

The Oklahoma State Penitentiary will close its gates at 3 p.m. and will not open again until after the scheduled execution follows through. Police are expected to stay in the area to heavily monitor activities throughout the day.

As of right now, Jones is expected to be executed at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

