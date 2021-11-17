Saint Francis Health System working to comply with federal vaccine mandates

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System is working to ensure compliance with federal vaccine mandates.

Officials sent 2 News this statement about the decision:

"Prior to the recent release of the federal mandate issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Saint Francis Health System had chosen not to implement a vaccine mandate. We knew that one day a federal mandate could require us to change our policy and we have been transparent with our employees that this was our position.

System leadership has been in regular communication with employees about the possibility of a federal mandate for several months. Now that one has been issued, we are working internally to ensure we are in full compliance with the new CMS vaccine requirement, deadlines and the allowance of religious and medical exemptions.

The mandate that we are preparing for is the one issued by CMS that will impact hospitals and healthcare employers across the country and more than 17 million healthcare workers.

As a faith-based ministry, Saint Francis, follows the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Healthcare in how we operate as an employer, care provider and community resource. As such, we welcome women and men of all faiths and belief systems into our organization."

Ascension also issued a vaccine mandate, but it is currently on hold after a lawsuit filed by the state attorney general.

