OK Attorney General: Ascension violated temporary restraining order

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says Ascension has violated the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) granted recently by the Tulsa County District Court.

Issued on Friday, Nov. 12, a judge approved the TRO that stated Ascension could not suspend or fire its employees who are not getting the COVID-19 vaccine due to religious exemption.

READ MORE: OK Attorney General granted temporary restraining order against Ascension Healthcare

AG O'Connor says he learned that Ascension is still suspending its employees despite the TRO issued and wrote a cease and desist letter to the healthcare company.

Some of the letter reads:

"The TRO remains in effect until dissolved or modified by the appropriate court. Under the TRO entered by the Court, Ascension is required to rescind all such suspensions, terminations, or other adverse actions that occurred prior to November 12, 2021, and must allow all Oklahoma employees an additional thirty (30) days to submit requests for religious accommodations.



It appears that Ascension is determined to trample on the sincerely held religious beliefs of the healthcare heroes it employs despite the Court’s clear mandate,” noted Attorney General O’Connor. “Ascension employees who are suspended in violation of the Court’s order simply want to be able to continue working with the same accommodations as those who have received medical exemptions.”

At this time, Ascension employees are not required to file a discrimination complaint with the Oklahoma Attorney General to receive the protection of the Court TRO.

The cease and desist letter can be accessed here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --