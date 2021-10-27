Two Oklahoma executions delayed for appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY — A court ruled Wednesday to temporarily delay the first two executions in Oklahoma since 2015.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the executions of John Grant and Julius Jones as the death row inmates wait on an appeal to Monday's federal court ruling.
The state had Grant lined up for execution on Thursday and Jones scheduled for execution on Nov. 18.
Oklahoma can still appeal Wednesday's decision to the State Supreme Court to reinstate the execution dates.
