Oklahoma Department of Corrections preparing to resume executions

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is preparing to resume executions across the state of Oklahoma.

The department says they spent a significant amount of hours reviewing policies and practices to make sure that executions are handled humanely, efficiently, and still in accordance with state statute and court rulings.

"The Department of Corrections has addressed concerns regarding carrying out the death penalty and is prepared to follow the will of the people of Oklahoma, as expressed in state statute, and the orders of the courts by carrying out the execution of inmates sentenced to death by a jury of their peers," said Director Scott Crow.

ODOC is set to continue its use of the approved three-drug protocol. Extensive validations and redundancies have been implemented since the last execution in order to ensure that the process works as intended. The agency currently has no role in the decision-making process leading up to an execution.

In 2016, Oklahoma voters approved State Question 776, which amended the Oklahoma Constitution to authorize the death penalty to be administered by any method not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.

The execution of John Marion Grant is scheduled for October 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

