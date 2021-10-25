Former TFD captain accused of bank robbery arrested again

BIXBY, Okla. — A former Tulsa Fire Department captain accused of bank robbery could face additional charges.

The U.S. Attorneys' office told 2 News Oklahoma that authorities responded to a report Jerry Brown being possibly kidnapped from his Bixby home on early Monday morning.

Then, around 3:30 a.m. Nowata police attempted to make a traffic stop on a car registered to Brown. They said Brown eluded officers and disappeared. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office in Kansas arrested Brown around 8:30 Monday morning. He's accused in gasoline theft and evading authorities.

Brown is charged with two counts of bank robbery in the Northern District of Oklahoma. His trial is set for November.

