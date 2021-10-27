Silver Alerts issued for missing mother, son and friend in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people in what they're calling a 'very bizarre' missing persons case.

The sheriff's office issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for 59-year-old Dwayne Selby and 76-year-old Jack Grimes.

The two friends were last seen Friday heading to a horse show in Texas but were supposed to be back in Turley on Monday.

Family members say Selby's mother, 80-year-old Glenda Parton went to search for her son on Monday night and hasn't been seen since.

Deputies say her car was found on the side of Highway 75 near 56th Street North on Monday afternoon.

A Silver Alert is now in effect for the other out of the Pryor Creek Police Department.

Anyone with information on any of these missing person cases is asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5600.

