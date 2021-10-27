GRDA plant in Mayes County catches fire

CHOUTEAU, Okla — Update:

According to the The Grand River Dam Authority a fire broke out earlier this evening on the exterior of its combined cycle natural gas generating unit (Unit 3) at the Grand River Energy Center near Chouteau.

GRDA says the fire has since been contained and GRDA confirms that all personnel are accounted for and all are believed at this time to be uninjured.

According to GRDA, no customers in the MidAmerica Industrial Park or elsewhere were impacted by the fire. GRDA will be conducting a full assessment of the fire's origin and the scope of any damage to Unit 3, but this will not be known until the unit becomes safe to enter.

———————————————————————————————

According to GRDA, the power plant has caught fire near Chouteau. GRDA says there were no injuries.

According to GRDA , this did not affect GRDA’S ability to supply electricity to customers.

GRDA says the cause and extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --