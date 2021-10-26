Surging gas prices helping scammers target Oklahoma drivers

TULSA, Okla. — High gas prices throughout the U.S. are giving scammers another opportunity to target drivers.

Prices on fuel have increased by more than 40 percent in the last year, though Oklahoma has some of the cheapest gas prices in the country.

"We got a call from a lady who said the government was helping cover the increasing cost of gas, since the price has been skyrocketing lately," Ed from Tulsa says.

"We qualified for a $100 payment each month, which would be sent to our bank."

Before Ed could give the scammer his financial information, his son stepped in and stopped him. There is no government program that specifically helps folks with the cost of filling up their vehicle.

"When you fill-up is actually important, you can get the cheapest gas on Monday morning," says Liane Starr, editor of the website, Cheapism.

She says downloading apps like Gas Buddy and Gas Guru, can let drivers know when and where they can find the cheapest gas.

Cheapism says membership stores, like Costco and Sam's Club, can save drivers the most money, although they'd need to add in the cost of a membership.

Loyalty programs from gas stations can also save about 10 to 25 cents a gallon.

"It doesn't seem like a lot when you're just filling up once, but if you're going every week, or more than once a week, it starts to add up and it's a considerable amount of money."

Drivers can also look for ways to improve their car's fuel efficiency; Lightening their load, making sure air filters are in good shape, and keeping tires properly inflated.

Here are more ways to save you some cash when filling up.

Join a grocery store Perks program, which offer gas discounts.

Use the right credit card. Many give you cash back when buying gas.

Pay with cash, if the station charges more in you use a credit card.

Unless you have a luxury vehicle, skip the premium fuel. Some experts say the more expensive gas offers little benefits for modern engines.

On longer drives, try to use your cruise control, which helps you use less gas.

And if possible, avoid filling up at stations right next to busy roads, as they usually charge more.

