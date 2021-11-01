Clemency hearing for Julius Jones begins Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Julius Jones, whose case has sparked nationwide attention, is having his clemency hearing on Monday morning.

He is currently serving time and has been sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of Edmond man Paul Howell. Over the two decades since his sentencing, Jones and his supporters have long advocated that he is innocent.

In September with three out of five votes, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to approve a recommendation to commute the death sentence for Jones. Approval of commutation would downgrade Jones's sentence to life in prison.

However, despite the board's vote, Jones was set an execution date in the month of November. Attorneys for Jones filed objections saying that setting an execution date is "inappropriate" without a decision from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt has since stated that he won't make a decision on commutating Jones's death sentence until after a clemency hearing is held.

According to the Associated Press, inmates on death row, including Jones, had their execution dates put on hold after a botched lethal injection left an inmate writing in pain on a gurney in 2014 and a mix-up in drugs in 2015.

After a six-year hiatus, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced in October they would continue with executions in the state. But many are questioning the agency's execution process when John Marion Grant 'convulsed' and vomited after receiving the first lethal injection drug on Oct. 28.

Jones and his attorney will have the chance to state their case in a clemency hearing starting on Monday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. At this time, Jones is the next inmate scheduled to be executed in Oklahoma on Nov. 18.

