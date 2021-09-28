Oklahoma Gov. Stitt won't decide on Julius Jones death sentence until clemency hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Stitt announced Tuesday he won't make a decision on Julius Jones's death sentence until after a clemency hearing is held.

Jones is facing execution Nov. 18 unless Stitt commutes his death sentence following the recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Sept. 13.

MORE >>> Execution dates set for Julius Jones, several other Oklahoma death row inmates

“I am not accepting the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation to commute the sentence of Julius Jones because a clemency hearing, not a commutation hearing, is the appropriate venue for our state to consider death row cases," Stitt said in a statement.

“Clemency hearings are more intensive and thorough than a commutation hearing and include the option for the inmate to speak publicly before the Pardon and Parole Board as well as the victim’s family and attorneys from both sides."

Jones is currently sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of Edmond man Paul Howell. He's maintained his innocence ever since despite his conviction.

A commutation would downgrade his sentence to life in prison.

“The precedent in Oklahoma is for death row inmates to receive the clemency hearings to which they are entitled prior to their execution date," Stitt said.

According to state law, death row inmates are given clemency hearings at least 21 days before their execution date.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --