QuikTrip eyeing Oklahoma City for remote travel center concept

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tulsa's own QuikTrip could be looking to dip its toes into the Oklahoma City market, according to a statement given to 2 News Oklahoma on Monday.

"QuikTrip Corporation has been focused on expanding the footprint of our travel center network to geographies with strong truck traffic across the United States," says Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager.

"We are excited to consider Oklahoma City as a potential market for our remote travel center concept.”

QuikTrip currently has 902 locations nationwide, including 81 in Oklahoma, but none in the Oklahoma City area.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --