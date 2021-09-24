Suspended Bixby teacher's husband being investigated in more lewd acts against children

TULSA, Okla. — Jason and Heather Bycroft were arrested and charged federally with child pornography.

That case dates back to 2015. Court documents state Jason exposed a female minor's private area, while a woman believed to be Heather Bycroft recorded it.

According to District Attorney Jack Thorpe, this is not the first allegation against the couple.

“Back in 2016, our office filed charges against Bycroft for rape, Thorpe said."

The victim in that case is a relative of Heather Bycroft.

According to court documents, Heather Bycroft was present in the home at the time.

Thorpe says she was not charged because there was no probable cause.

On Friday, Thorpe's office field new charges against Jason Bycroft in Wagoner County for lewd molestation of a child.

“This new charge is based on activity that occurred actually before the Cherokee County case," Thorpe said.

Both Jason and Heather Bycroft are currently out of jail on bond.

