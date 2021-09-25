Watch
Officer Aurash Zarkeshan proposed at Blake Shelton concert

Tulsa Police Department
Officer Zarkeshan.jpg
Posted at 6:10 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 19:10:42-04

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan propsed to his longtime girlfriend at the Blake Shelton concert at the BOK Center.

Blake Shelton is honoring local heroes on each stop of his tour.

For Tulsa, he chose Officer Zarkeshan, who also received front-row tickets, and the Bank of Oklahoma donated $5,000 to a charity of his choice.

Officer Zarkeshan chose the TPD Foundation.

