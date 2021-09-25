Officer Aurash Zarkeshan proposed at Blake Shelton concert

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan propsed to his longtime girlfriend at the Blake Shelton concert at the BOK Center.

Blake Shelton is honoring local heroes on each stop of his tour.

For Tulsa, he chose Officer Zarkeshan, who also received front-row tickets, and the Bank of Oklahoma donated $5,000 to a charity of his choice.

Officer Zarkeshan chose the TPD Foundation.

