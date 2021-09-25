Casino Cash Trac groundbreaking ceremony for new office building

TULSA, Okla. — A locally owned tech company that services over one hundred casinos in twenty-three states is growing and bringing new employment opportunities to Tulsa.

For the last 9 years, Casino Cash Trac has been servicing casinos in multiple states including many tribal casinos in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa-based start-up uses its own tech, such as transactional reporting and analytical tools to track the money flowing in and out of casinos.

"That was the original core idea, let’s go in and create a way to track the flow of cash and chips to automate the process through accounting and provide more control so there’s less opportunity for theft," CEO for Casino Cash Trac, Kurt Williams said. Now it’s turned into what we call CAS, a casino audit system where we do a lot more work.”

Within the past 3 years, the company has doubled in size and now it's also expanding in property. Saturday afternoon company leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new office building.

"Four years ago, when we moved into our current building, we never dreamed that we would be able to fill the space that we had." Danny Roe, COO for CCT said. "In 2 years we had to go through remodeling to be able to fit more space in, and then 2 years later, we’re done we’ve got to build a new building."

The new building will be close to seven thousand square feet and will offer new office space. It will be built next to their existing office and company leaders are very excited.

Roe said their company has more than 40 people, but they are expanding. Right now, they are hiring 12 open positions available.

“Whether you’re an accountant, whether you’re somebody with some technical flavor and some experience, whether you can just be able to be task driven and work through project management. Those are also positions that we have available right now," Roe said.

He said groundbreaking is the next step they have to go through for the expansion.

“Being in Tulsa, being in Oklahoma was a perfect ecosystem for us with the casinos that we have in Oklahoma, with the help of the tribes and the interconnectivity of the tribes and those tribal casinos word spread, and so for us then to find that to be our backyard and to make our business growth through them, has then expanded across state borders," Roe said.

Lucas Martin worked for the the company since day one. He was the first employee they hired on and remembers the company's humble beginnings as well as the impact the pandemic had on their company.

“It was obviously very uncertain, you know, when that initial shutdown happened. All of our clients 100 percent shutdown for a time during the early part of 2020," Martin said.

Martin felt honored to be part of a company milestone that offered hope to a brighter future.

“The fact that we’re going to be expanding, basically doubling our office space, it means the world to me. I couldn’t ask for a better situation and a better company to work for,” Martin said.

He said he's very satisfied with his work experience at Casino Cash Trac and wants other Oklahomans to consider taking advantage of that opportunity.

The building is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

For more information about Casino Cash Trac or job opportunities, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --