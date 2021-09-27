Oklahoma health commissioner 'cautiously optimistic' as cases, hospitalizations trend down

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's State Commissioner of Health said Monday they are "cautiously optimistic" about the latest downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“With a decrease in overall cases, breakthrough infections and hospitalizations over the past month, combined with the rollout of the booster dose for eligible populations, I’m hopeful that our state will continue to see positive progress in our pandemic response,” says Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.

"But it is important Oklahomans remain vigilant to ensure these trends continue.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,666 new cases of the virus on Sept. 27, 41% lower than the peak 7-day average case count when 2,806 cases were reported on Aug. 30.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 28% since Aug. 25, according to OSDH.

“Data suggests that continued mitigation efforts in Oklahoma have been successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially our vaccination efforts,” Frye says.

“However, there is still work to be done to protect our communities from widespread transmission and the emergence of new variants."

Frye is asking more Oklahomans to get vaccinated to keep trends headed the way they are. Over the last 30 days, 91% of hospitalizations have been for people who aren't vaccinated.

The trends for the state as a whole are also being seen in the Tulsa area.

The City of Tulsa held a news conference on Monday to talk about those trends and upcoming plans to keep things moving in the right direction.

