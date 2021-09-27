COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in slow decline across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Several Tulsa leaders gave an update on COVID-19 in the metro area on Monday. The press conference noted that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to slowly decline.

Healthcare experts are still advising everyone to follow CDC guidance and other practices to slow the spread. They say getting vaccinated, social distancing, masking, and proper hygiene continue to be the best ways to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the Tulsa area.

Those who are 12 years old and older are still eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge, regardless of health insurance status. The three vaccines being administered throughout Tulsa County are Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

There are various places to receive the vaccine. To learn more and to schedule an appointment, visit Vaccine918.

Leaders also confirmed that the Tulsa State Fair, running from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10, will host an on-site vaccination clinic each day of the fair. No appointments are necessary.

After the FDA-approved booster doses for certain individuals, the Tulsa Health Department has begun administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to Tulsans who qualify.

Those who qualify are eligible to receive their booster shot six months after the completion of their vaccine series.

