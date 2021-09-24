OSDH to begin administering booster doses to eligible Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY, OklA. — The FDA authorized and the CDC approved an Emergency Use Authorization for a single booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain eligible individuals on Thursday. Eligible Oklahomans can begin receiving their booster dose as early as Friday, Sept. 24.

The CDC recommends the following individuals receive a booster shot:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner for the State Department of Health, had this to say about administering the booster doses in Oklahoma:

“With the Delta variant circulating in our communities, we encourage Oklahomans who are eligible for a booster dose to take advantage of this additional layer of protection against COVID-19. Evidence shows that the COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness and widespread transmission of variants. For optimal protection, Oklahomans should receive all recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Booster doses have to be administered at least six months after an individual’s primary series of vaccination is complete, in accordance with FDA and CDC guidelines. Verification of being high-risk is not required to receive a booster dose, and a patient can discuss their eligibility at the time of their appointment.

“The booster dose recommendation doesn’t mean that the vaccine doesn’t work, or that it doesn’t work as well as we predicted. It just means that health professionals have determined that a booster dose provides an additional layer of protection,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Chief Medical Officer for the state of Oklahoma. “By layering mitigation methods, including booster doses and other methods like the 3 W’s, we can effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent severe symptoms.”

The EUA currently only applies to the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC and FDA continue to evaluate data to make a recommendation on booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines are readily available at a variety of providers in every county in Oklahoma.

Eligible Oklahomans can find vaccine appointments in their area by visiting a local pharmacy or personal provider, using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal, visiting Vaccines.gov or by calling 211.

