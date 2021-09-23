More charges for two men accused in double homicide at Broken Arrow park

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Additional charges are filed against two men accused in a double homicide at a Broken Arrow park, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson's office announced Thursday.
Denim Lee Blount and Hunter Lee Hobbs are accused in the killings of Caleb Vaughn Collier and Kelly Ray Olen John Landsaw-Davis in a May 13 shooting that was part of a string of crimes the two are facing charges for.
A superseding indictment from a federal grand jury added charges for both men on a count of conspiring to carry, use, and brandish firearms during the robbery of Collier and Landshaw-Davis.
The two had already been facing charges for the May 13 murders, as well as the shooting and attempted carjacking of another man on May 8.
Here is the full list of counts against Blount and Hobbs:
- Counts 1, 4: Conspiracy to Carry, Use, Brandish, and Discharge a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence
- Count 2: Attempted Carjacking
- Count 3: Carrying, Using Brandishing, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence
- Count 5: Robbery in Indian Country
- Count 6:Felony Murder in Indian Country
- Count 7 (superseding): Causing Death by Carrying, Using, and Discharging a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence
