Transformation Church buys building for $35 million

TULSA, Okla. — Expanding for new opportunities. It was recently announced that Transformation Church purchased the Unit Corporation Building for $35 million.

Brokers from Newmark Robinson Park helped handle the sale of the nearly 200,000 square foot building, located at 8200 South Unit Drive. The building used to be the corporate headquarters of the energy firm Unit Corporation. The company will still be a tenant in the building.

This isn't the first time Transformation Church Lead Pastors Michael and Natalie Todd have added to their real estate portfolio.

In August 2019, the Tulsa-based church purchased the empty Spirit Bank Event Center for $10.5 million. It followed that purchase in 2020 with the purchase of PostRock Plaza retail center for $20.5 million. The church moved into the event center but was running short on office space for its administrative staff.

“This sale positions the church for continued growth in south Tulsa and provides Unit Corp the opportunity to retain two floors of office space,” Guild said. “It was a win-win for both sides of this deal.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --