Seahawks star Tyler Lockett honors Tulsa restaurant with Waffle That! cleats

TULSA, Okla. — Seattle Seahawks receiver and Tulsa native Tyler Lockett made sure to shout out his hometown ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Before the game, Lockett posted a picture of his pregame cleats that sported the Waffle That! logo in honor of the restaurant and owner Roy Tillis who Lockett went to school with.

Tillis started Waffle That! as a food truck that grew into two brick-and-mortar locations in the last three years.

Lockett said in his pregame post that he and Tillis played football together in middle school.

"The celebration isn't just for his success but it's also because he has shared the blueprint of how to start a business and has given people hope as well as inspiration in his journey!" Lockett said.

Lockett went on to lead the Seahawks in receiving with eight catches, 178 yards and a touchdown in the overtime loss to the Titans.

It's the second week in a row that Lockett has given a shout-out to his hometown with his pregame cleats.

Before Week 1's season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, he posted photos of a pair of cleats honoring Carver Middle School and assistant principal Cletta Driver who he says gave him a second chance as he paved his way to success.

He played at Booker T. Washington High School and then Kansas State University before starting his NFL career in Seattle where he's been for seven seasons.

