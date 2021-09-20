Broken Arrow Police investigating Sunday night homicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Sunday September 19th, Broken Arrow Police responded to the area of South Elm Place and East 101st Street for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene they discovered a deceased adult male who suffered several gunshot wounds.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
