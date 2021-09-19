Search for Gabby Petito: Body found in area where search for missing traveler was being conducted

Officials in Wyoming have confirmed that they've found a body in the area where the search for missing traveler Gabby Petito was being conducted, according to Fox News and ABC News.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. She disappeared while traveling on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Petito's family says they last spoke with her on Aug. 25, at which point Petito told them she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie returned to the couple's Florida home without Petito on Sept. 1. He has refused to speak with police regarding the case.

On Thursday, police said they were aware of Laundrie's location. However, on Friday, officials said that they did not know where he was. They've since confirmed they're searching for Laundrie in a Florida nature reserve.

The FBI says it will provide an update on the case at 4 p.m. MT on Sunday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.