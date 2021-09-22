'The Voice' contestant shouts out Tulsa, gifts Blake Shelton brick from hometown

TULSA, Okla. — "The Voice" is back on NBC and features a contestant that Tulsans can root for from their own neck of the woods.
Chavon Rodgers, originally from Ada, lives in Tulsa and is competing in the singing competition show this season.
Rodgers sang the Olivia Rodrigo hit "Driver's License" on Tuesday night, but didn't get fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton to turn around for a chance to get him on Team Blake.
Instead, he landed on Team Ariana Grande.
Despite the Shelton snub, Rodgers gifted the country music superstar a brick from their shared hometown with "Ada" carved into it.
In a pre-recorded video, Rodgers shouted out Tulsa and KJRH as he moves on in the show.
Watch "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on KJRH-TV.
