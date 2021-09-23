Bixby first-grade teacher arrested on charges related to child pornography

BIXBY, Okla. — Federal authorities arrested a Bixby first-grade teacher on charges related to child pornography charges, Bixby Public Schools announced Thursday.

The district said in its statement they found out Wednesday Heather Bycroft, a teacher in her second year at Bixby East Elementary had been taken into custody.

"Based on the information shared with the district to this point, we do not believe the alleged crime(s) involved any current or former BPS students," the district said.

Bycroft is suspended and the district said they are in contact with authorities for updates on the situation.

Here is the full statement from Bixby Public Schools:

"The district was informed late Wednesday that Heather Bycroft, a first grade teacher in her second year at Bixby East Elementary, was arrested by federal authorities on charges related to child pornography. Based on the information shared with the district to this point, we do not believe the alleged crime(s) involved any current or former BPS students. To learn that a Bixby teacher entrusted with the safety and well-being of children may have been involved in conduct as abhorrent as what has been alleged is highly disturbing. We strongly condemn any actions on the part of an adult which endangers the mental or physical health of a child, particularly when done by someone in a position of public trust. Ms. Bycroft has been suspended. The district is in contact with authorities processing this case and will act quickly and decisively to safeguard our students.In the interim, we will be communicating with families our plans for serving their children until a final resolution is reached. We will also provide updates as new information becomes available."

