Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Execution dates set for Julius Jones, several other Oklahoma death row inmates

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This undated file photo released by Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones. Oklahoma County's top prosecutor is asking the state's Pardon and Parole Board to reject a commutation request from Jones. Jones' case has drawn national attention and he's scheduled for a commutation hearing next week. Jones was convicted and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP File)
Death Row Appeal Oklahoma
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 13:57:43-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Execution dates are set for Julius Jones and six other Oklahoma death row inmates, according to court documents filed Monday.

Jones is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 18.

The date for Jones is in place despite the state's Pardon and Parole Board recommending the commutation of his death sentence.

MORE >>> Julius Jones: Parole board votes to recommend commutation for death row inmate's sentence

Jones is still waiting for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to make the final decision on whether or not to downgrade his sentence to life in prison.

Jones's lawyers filed an objection following the date being set, arguing that it's inappropriate to have it scheduled until Stitt has made a decision.

Here are the execution dates filed Monday:

  • John Grant: Oct. 28
  • Julius Jones: Nov. 18
  • Bigler Stouffer: Dec. 9
  • Wade Lay: Jan. 6
  • Donald Grant: Jan. 27
  • Gilbert Postelle: Feb. 17
  • James Coddington: March 10

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7