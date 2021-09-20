Execution dates set for Julius Jones, several other Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Execution dates are set for Julius Jones and six other Oklahoma death row inmates, according to court documents filed Monday.

Jones is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 18.

The date for Jones is in place despite the state's Pardon and Parole Board recommending the commutation of his death sentence.

Jones is still waiting for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to make the final decision on whether or not to downgrade his sentence to life in prison.

Jones's lawyers filed an objection following the date being set, arguing that it's inappropriate to have it scheduled until Stitt has made a decision.

Here are the execution dates filed Monday:

John Grant: Oct. 28

Julius Jones: Nov. 18

Bigler Stouffer: Dec. 9

Wade Lay: Jan. 6

Donald Grant: Jan. 27

Gilbert Postelle: Feb. 17

James Coddington: March 10

