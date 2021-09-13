Julius Jones: Where does the Oklahoma death row inmate's case stand?

OKLAHOMA CITY — A second-stage hearing began Monday in the high-profile Julius Jones death penalty case.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board convened at 9:30 a.m. to consider Jones's commutation request after a prosecutor attempted to remove two members of the board from the conversation.

Jones is currently sentenced to death in the 1999 killing of Edmond man Paul Howell.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied the request to remove Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from the case on Friday. The request had argued that Luck and Doyle had a conflict of interest due to their work with released inmates.

On Monday, board member Scott Williams recused himself from the proceedings after a motion filling that attempted to point out another potential conflict of interest.

The board could vote to commute or recommend downgrading Jones’s sentence to life in prison with or without the possibility of parole, but Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt would make the final decision.

Jones, 41, has maintained his innocence since his arrest and says he was framed by the actual killer who was a state witness in the case against him.

Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties, including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young have all made calls for the commutation of Jones's sentence.

Former state Attorney General Mike Hunter has said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming with information from trial transcripts showing that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Howell’s stolen vehicle. Investigators found the murder weapon and a bandana with Jones’s DNA in an attic space above his bedroom, but Jones says in his commutation filing that the gun and bandana were planted there by the actual killer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

