Tulsa Police arrest fraud suspect wanted in multiple counties

TULSA, Okla — While on a routine patrol, a Tulsa Police Officer saw a suspicious Dodge truck near East 34th Street and South Mingo Road

The driver attempted to flee from the officer and was stopped at 3000 S. Memorial Drive.

The VIN for the vehicle showed that the truck had been stolen from Chickasha, Okla.

The driver, Shawn Schneider, gave the officer a forged Oklahoma driver's license with a different name.

A search of the truck revealed more than 30 state IDs, driver's licenses, forged and washed checks, evidence of fraudulent purchases, and a loaded handgun.

Several of the IDs had been altered with Schneider's photo being placed on them.

The truck had been obtained after Schneider used a fraudulent identity, and a forged check to buy it from a Chickasha car dealer.

Schneider was wanted in Oklahoma, Garvin, and Logan counties on multiple charges including possession of stolen vehicle, computer crimes, obtain property by fraud, and bringing contraband into a jail.

Tulsa Police spoke to a Grady County Deputy and learned that Schneider is the suspect in other investigations in Southwestern Oklahoma.

Schneider was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for multiple counts of possession of forged documents, possession of stolen vehicle, firearm charges, and gang crime in addition to the warrants from other counties.

There was a female passenger in the Dodge, she was questioned and released.

Officers believe Schneider may have committed other crimes in the Tulsa area.

Anyone with information should call TPD.

