The Coffee Bunker celebrates 11th anniversary

TULSA, Okla — For just over a decade, a local organization has been providing services to veterans in Tulsa.

On Sunday September 12th, the Coffee Bunker celebrated it's 11th anniversary.

The Coffee Bunker was founded to help veterans in their transition from military to civilian life.

The founder of the Coffee Bunker, Mary Legion, knows that all too well.

Her son Daniel Legion served two deployments in Iraq as a Marine, his transition back into civilian life was not easy.

Mary founded the Coffee Bunker after she lost him to suicide, that tragedy prompted her to create a place for veterans where they could find support and resources.

For the past eleven years, the Coffee Bunker has been offering veterans hope and connecting them to the support and resources that helps them reintegrate into society after their service.

“My heart was just to see our veterans helped and supported, connected together and given resources and to help find what they needed and for the community to get behind it so they wouldn’t feel so isolated by our community, and just to see them renewed and that veterans and families would be spared all this devastation and heartbreak that suicide brings", Legion said.

